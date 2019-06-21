Vehicle strikes an 18-wheeler near 565 and Jordan Ln

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Two people have been transported to Huntsville Hospital, after a wreck on 565.
According to police, a FedEx truck swerved to avoid a car traveling east in the westbound lane.
The car however still hit the 18-wheeler.
Authorities say the driver of the car and the driver of the 18-wheeler were both transported to the hospital.
The driver of the car was responsive but authorities tell us the driver is suffering from life threatening injuries.
The FedEx driver is reportedly ok but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
There is a lot of debris on the roadway.
Authorities are working to reopen eastbound and westbound lanes.
