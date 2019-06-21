UNA is raising tuition prices

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - College at the University of North Alabama is about to cost a little more.
The university has approved a 4.1 percent tuition hike. It’s set to take effect this fall.
Undergrad students taking 15 credit hours will pay $430 more per year. Out-of-state students will pay $1,000 more.
University trustees say the tuition hike is necessary to pay for the school’s general operations. That includes everything from faculty salaries, maintenance, and capital needs.
Administrators say they had no choice but to raise tuition because of a lack of state funding.
