Trash Pandas uniforms revealed

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The wait is finally over. The world has gotten its first glimpse at what the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be wearing.
The team’s five uniforms, as well as replica jerseys, were unveiled Thursday evening at Big Spring Park. Among the models showcasing them were WAFF 48′s Carl Prather, Brad Travis and Haley Baker.
The jerseys will go on sale Friday at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street.
For those who want to buy personalized, authentic inaugural season jerseys, cut from the same fabric as team uniforms, a limited number may be pre-ordered. Fans can have their names and favorite uniform number included, but they must order by the end of the year.
Those who order these jerseys will receive them in the Trash Pandas locker room next March. They will also get to use a player’s locker for the day, take batting practice on the field, and get a post-game “spread” in the player’s lounge.
The “Authentic Jersey Experience” can be purchased online or at the Trash Pandas Emporium.
