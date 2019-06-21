Madison County pill mill doctor traded drugs for sex, money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Rodney Morris from Madison County pleaded guilty to dozens of drug charges on Wednesday.
According to federal authorities Dr. Morris pleaded guilty to 64 counts of illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances including opioids.
WAFF reported in 2017 when Dr. Morris’ clinic in New Market was shutdown after a DEA raid.
Dr. Morris was trading illegal opioid prescriptions in exchange for both money and sexual favors.
“The public should be able to trust that a medical professional would not engage in such aberrant and disgusting conduct,” said U.S District Attorney Jay Town. “Those who choose to engage in such illicit practices will no longer wear white coats, but instead prison stripes.”
Federal authorities say Dr. Morris gave preferential treatment to female patients. They described one patient who was prescribed several prescription opioids in exchange for sex over a five year period. That patient sold some of the drugs prescribed to her. She died in 2017, authorities didn’t say whether her death was linked to her opioid prescription, but did note Dr. Morris tried to delete medical records related to her.
According to the Alabama Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, Dr. Morris ranked 67 out of 13,118 medical doctors in the State of Alabama for the number of prescriptions filled for Schedule II, III, IV and V controlled substances.
He also ranked seventh in Madison County for the quantity of controlled substances prescribed. From January 1, 2017 through June 27, 2017, Dr. Morris wrote 6,721 prescriptions for controlled substances with the total dosage units being 499,784.
A sentence for Dr. Morris hasn’t been handed down yet but he could face 20 years in prison and as much as a one-million-dollar fine.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.