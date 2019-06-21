Incident review board clears Huntsville officers in deadly shooting of Army veteran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An incident review board found that all policies and procedures were followed by Huntsville police officers involved in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.
It happened May 30 at the Stadium Apartments on Westheimer Drive.
The function of the incident review board is to review the actions of Huntsville Police Department personnel after a shooting or any incident involving use-of-force where serious injury or death results.
In this case, some of the evidence reviewed included physical evidence from the scene, footage from the officers’ body cameras and in-car camera, dispatch recordings and testimony from officers and witnesses.
The incident that was reviewed involved a call where officers were asked to make contact with a woman, 32-year-old Crystal Ragland, who was waving a gun around and pointing it towards at least one person in the apartment complex.
When they got to the complex that morning, officers spoke with a witness who directed them to Ragland’s location. She lived at the complex.
Officers found Ragland and saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of her right front pants pocket.
“She attempted to draw the weapon out of her pocket, even after officers ordered her to not do so. As she was drawing the weapon, two HPD officers fired their weapons, fatally wounding her. During the post-shooting investigation, it was discovered that the firearm was a .45 caliber handgun replica,” police said a press release Friday.
Ragland was an Army veteran who suffered from mental health issues, according to family and friends.
After the incident on May 30 and during the course of the investigation the past several weeks, there was constant communication between the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the agency added.
An investigative file was prepared, submitted and reviewed by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office prior to the incident review board being convened.
