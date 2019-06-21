Hot, humid, with chance for storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Today is the first day of Summer, which officially begins at 10:54 AM.
The day starts with mostly clear and calm conditions. A few cities are waking up to some fog, causing some visibility issues, but most are all clear.
It will feel like Summer today, but the possibility of thunderstorms could also bring the possibility for a cool down for those who get rain.
Rain development to the northwest will likely move southeast and could land in the Tennessee Valley.
If this happens, the area could receive shower and storms that could be quite strong. Strong thunderstorms could bring gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and lightning. Rain coverage is not impressive today, so most will stay dry.
The heat is on, and many may be asking for the rain after this afternoon’s heat. Highs return to the 90s, and heat index values will be near 100°. Afternoon peak temperatures will peak into the lower 90s this weekend, and the feels-like temperature will also be at the century mark.
