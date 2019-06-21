Guntersville man killed in 2-vehicle wreck

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Guntersville man.
The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Alabama 79 at the 76 mile marker six miles north of Guntersville.
Alabama State Troopers report that 26-year-old Dakota Keith Moore was killed when the 2000 Toyota Echo he was driving struck a 2013 Ford F-450. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said he was not using a seat belt.
The driver of the Ford was not injured.
