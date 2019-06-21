Fight outside Elkmont Piggly Wiggly leads to drug arrest

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are facing charges in Limestone County after authorities were called to a fight outside of a Piggly Wiggly in Elkmont.
The incident happened at the store on Highway 127.
Brandon Mitchell and Kayla Meagher were arrested after authorities responded to the fight. Deputies searched their car after the two were detained, and found meth, marijuana, and a loaded pistol.
Mitchell and Meagher are charged with trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.