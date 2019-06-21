Fight at Elkmont grocery store leads to meth trafficking arrests

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit made two arrests at a grocery store Wednesday evening.
Deputies say they responded to a fight at the Piggly Wigley on Highway 127 in Elkmont. They said the two suspects seemed impaired so they were detained.
Deputies say they developed probable cause to search the suspects and their car. They said they found a bag containing a significant amount of methamphetamine and contacted the narcotics unit.
Narcotics agents said they found a total of 37 grams of meth, 7 grams of marijuana and a loaded pistol.
Brandon Mitchell and Kayla Meagher were both arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
