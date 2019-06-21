Crews contain Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -5 people are in the hands of the American Red Cross after an early morning house fire.
According to authorities, Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Swancott Road Friday morning just after 2:00 a.m.
Authorities say they were able to get the fire under control quickly.
While the fire was contained to a single bedroom, there is smoke damage throughout.
No one was injured.
WAFF 48 will have more information as this story develops.
