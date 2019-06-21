Chuma Okeke taken in first round of NBA Draft

NEW YORK. (WSFA) - The NBA Draft, where dreams become reality. This is now true for former Auburn forward Chuma Okeke, who was selected with the 16th pick in the first round by the Orlando Magic.
Okeke was a key cog in the Tigers’ run to their first Final Four in school history this past season. He averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in his second seasons on The Plains.
Okeke suffered a torn ACL in Auburn’s Sweet 16 game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Before the rest of his season was cut short, he had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Heels.
The former Tigers big man is the first Auburn player taken in the first round of the NBA Draft since Mamadou N’Diaye in 2000.
