3 charged after nearly half-pound of crystal meth found at Albertville home

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A drug bust in Albertville on Wednesday has led to three people behind bars.
Agents with the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, SBI’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Albertville police executed a search warrant at a residence on Solitude Avenue. Investigators say they found close to a half-pound of crystal meth.
Shannon Todd Cook was charged with trafficking meth, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $1 million.
Rodney Harold Cook was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Both charges carried a $500 bond.
Crystal Brooke Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with a $5,000 bond.
Due to the amount of drugs, the case will be referred to the federal system for further prosecution, according to the sheriff’s office.
