Car salesmen can sell cars with recalls by calling them ‘used’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dangerous cars could be making their way onto Valley roads through a loophole.
The federal government prohibits auto sellers to sell cars with an open recall, unless they’ve been labeled as “used.”
Whether the salesman discloses there’s a recall is up to them, but there are ways to check for yourself.
Richard Hughes Auto Sales General Manager Bryan Cooper said customers should check CarFax.com or NHTSA.gov/recalls.
He said he get weekly updates on recalls and goes car by car to make sure his stock is good to go.
“If you buy a car you don’t want to have to take it next week to the shop to have a recall done, so I try and do that for my customer,” he said.
WAFF 48 News asked Huntsville driver Jamela Bradford if she wanted to check her car’s recalls.
She agreed, and found seven on her vehicle.
Bradford said she would be acting on that information soon.
“If something needs to be fixed, especially if it’s involving passengers, I want it to be fixed. I want people who ride with me to be safe,” she said.
For the most accurate results, enter the VIN number of your vehicle into the above-cited websites.
