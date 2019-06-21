Buffet bombs inspection, low scores in Limestone: Your June 21st Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops brought the hammer down on several popular spots this week, including one buffet on University Drive that set the low score for the week.
The Golden Corral earned a 72 due to cracked containers and bins, several foods at the wrong temperature and hot water being shut off at three sinks. There was also bleach being stored on a table next to food. All of those problems were resolved, but the low score will stand until the next inspection.
The Kona Grill is the latest spot at Bridge Street to see a low score. It earns a 79 due to dirty plates and utensils and staff cleaning tables without using sanitizer. The managers also had to call an exterminator due to excessive flies in the building.
On Winchester Road, the Cafe 302 lost points because of food temperature issues and an employee seen touching food barehanded. The Oasis Jerk Center on Plummer Road was written up for flies and gets an 82.
More scores after the video:
In Limestone County, the Kitchen Cops pulled no punches, handing out several low scores. The Elk River Wilderness Challenge gets a 79 because of excessive flies, a dirty ice machine and missing food safety accreditation for employees. The L&S Food Market in Ardmore gets an 84 with a dirty meat saw. In Decatur, the Camino Real on 6th Avenue has the lowest score in Morgan County with an 80. There were food temperature problems and no sanitizer in the dishwasher.
