Buffet bombs inspection, low scores in Limestone: Your June 21st Kitchen Cops report

In Limestone County, the Kitchen Cops pulled no punches, handing out several low scores. The Elk River Wilderness Challenge gets a 79 because of excessive flies, a dirty ice machine and missing food safety accreditation for employees. The L&S Food Market in Ardmore gets an 84 with a dirty meat saw. In Decatur, the Camino Real on 6th Avenue has the lowest score in Morgan County with an 80. There were food temperature problems and no sanitizer in the dishwasher.