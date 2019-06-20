UNA’s 4.1% tuition hike includes fees

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the University of North Alabama Board of Trustees has approved a tuition increase beginning in the fall that will generate $2.8 million in revenue.
President Ken Kitts called the increase "a transparent, true cost-of-attendance model that includes fee inclusion in the overall tuition cost."
The increase ranges from 4.1 percent for undergraduate students taking 15 credit hours to 2.5 percent for graduate students.
The tuition increase comes on the heels of last year's board move to create a banded tuition policy whereby there was no tuition increase.
As part of the university's "Finish in Four" initiative, students taking between 12 and 18 credit hours are charged a flat tuition rate based on 15 credit hours. The action was approved last summer at a tuition rate of $4,155.
Kitts said even with the tuition rate increase for the 2019-20 year, UNA remains ninth out of 14 state universities in tuition and fees.
According to Kitts, the $2.8 million is needed to help compensate for the continued lag in state funding whereby UNA receives $10 million less than the next lowest-funded university. It receives $32 million from the state.
Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs Evan Thornton said the university has more than $160 million in deferred maintenance and immediate capital needs.
"The lack of funding from the state affects everything we do," he said.
On a positive front, enrollment is continuing to trend upward, running slightly ahead of enrollment from this time last year with a freshman class enrollment of more than 1,000.
In other business the board reported:
• All tailgating activities this fall will move back to Spirit Hill.
• The university will now offer 100 percent tuition remission for children of employees, although it can't be combined with academic scholarships. The net cost to the university is $120,000 per year.
• The number of trustees will be expanding by one, effective July 1.
