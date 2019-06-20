Strong storms move in this morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -We have been tracking a line of storms that has pushed east with gusty winds & heavy rain throughout the early morning hours.
Those storms will continue to weaken and we will clear out as we move through the morning as the energy shifts to the east. I expect clouds to clear out and skies to clear a bit as we move through the mid to late morning.
Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s for the afternoon. There could be a few isolated storms that fire up into the afternoon for areas of northeast Alabama. Wind today will be breezy for much of the day with gusts of 15 to 25 mph.
This afternoon will be a warm and muggy one, but the heat becomes the main factor as we move into the weekend.
While we may have a few isolated storms on Friday, the heat will really ramp up. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s for much of the Valley. The humidity will be off the charts which means the “heat index” will make it feel closer to 100-degrees, if not warmer.
This heat will continue into the weekend as well with the low 90s expected Saturday and Sunday and high humidity will linger as well.
