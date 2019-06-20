Storms early then clearing out midday today

Those storms will continue to weaken and we will clear out as we move through the morning as the energy shifts to the east. I expect clouds to clear out and skies to clear a bit as we move through the mid to late morning. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s for the afternoon. There could be a few isolated storms that fire up into the afternoon for areas of northeast Alabama. Wind today will be breezy for much of the day with gusts of 15 to 25 mph. This afternoon will be a warm and muggy one, but the heat becomes the main factor as we move into the weekend.