Scottsboro bridge to be replaced; road to close for 8 weeks

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A major thoroughfare in Scottsboro will shutdown later this summer and remain closed for up to eight weeks. Mayor Robin Shelton says a bridge on Parks Avenue is aging and posing a safety risk.
The bridge is located at the intersection of Parks Avenue and S. Houston Street.
People who travel the roadway daily say the work is long overdue.
“I’m afraid they’re going to fall through it," said Teresa Paradise. She and her husband have lived off of Parks Avenue for more than 30 years.
“It’s very busy. There is a lot of traffic that comes down this road. It’s just constant all throughout the day," said Paradise.
Parks Avenue serves as a cut through from the heavily traveled Broad Street to the city hospital. Mayor Shelton says hospital staff have already setup new routes.
“It’s very old and this is a flood area. So, this is going to be huge benefit for everybody. It might be inconvenient but in the long run it is beneficial," said Amber Benson.
Benson works at Complete Care Inc., a medical supply company on Parks Avenue.
“We are one of the main businesses that will be affected by this," admitted Benson.
Complete Care, Inc. along with the many other businesses in the area have been working with city leadership to map out the best construction process that won’t interrupt business.
“We’ll still be open. We might use a different entrance than normal, but we are going to accommodate our customers as much as possible," said Benson, "and the city is going to help us do that.”
Construction is slated to begin July 15. The project will take 6-8 weeks to complete.
