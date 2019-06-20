New support dog helping children at National Children’s Advocacy Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest member of the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville is tasked with helping calm children during difficult times.
Wilson VI is a specially trained lab-retriever that’s been at the NCAC since May
Since arriving at the center in May, he’s assisted more than 60 children during forensic interviews, therapy sessions and preparations for medical exams.
Wilson will also accompany child sex abuse survivors to court as they face alleged abusers.
NCAC Intervention Director Paula Wolfteich recalls a specific case where Wilson VI made a major difference for a young victim during a forensic interview.
“He sat next to her on the couch and the entire time, even though her fingers were shaking and her legs were shaking, she was petting Wilson and the interviewer noted that she gradually felt more relaxed and at ease,” said Wolfteich. “She was able to talk about some of the things that happened to her -- not everything, but it was definitely a start. And Wilson really made a difference in that case.”
Based in Madison County, Wilson will travel throughout the state to help children who need his support. A state grant will cover housing and transportation costs for Wilson.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.