New Huntsville police, fire training academy to open late 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Major changes are in the works for Huntsville police officers and firefighters. A new multimillion dollar training academy is opening on Triana Boulevard in late 2020.
Currently, the public safety departments are training at the old Johnson High school in north Huntsville. The training academy has been there for about 3 years.
Capt. Dewayne McCarver, who is over department training, said the new facility will better accommodate their needs.
“Having an old high school for a training facility is fantastic. However, it’s just not necessarily efficient," said McCarver. "It’s really too big. The property is too big. It’s just not an efficient use of city owned property.”
The new facility will have classrooms and training fields suitable for both departments. Additional work will be done on site to enhance the academy, but will come when funding is available.
“Building a facility and using a property that is really the right size, then we’re just being more efficient with tax dollars," said McCarver.
The Old Johnson High school is being renovated into a multiuse complex. The site special for North Huntsville will be called the Johnson Legacy Complex.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.