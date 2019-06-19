$70 million secured for HBCUs in House-passed bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - A bill passed through the House stating over $70 million in federal funding will be provided for Historically Black Colleges and Universities all thanks to one representative from Alabama.
Terri Sewell, D-AL07, requested that these funds be made available for both loan deferment and facilities renovation.
“The seven HBCUs in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District are built upon rich legacies that continue to leave a lasting impact on the world around us, preparing graduates for competitive jobs in our 21st century economy,” said Sewell. “The bill passed today provides over $50 million to our nation’s HBCUs for the repair and renovation of facilities and $20 million to ease the financial burdens of our most vulnerable institutions, like Stillman College, by allowing these historic institutions to continue providing students with high-quality educational opportunities.”
Back in March Sewell led a letter, along with other colleagues, urging House appropriators to provide robust funding in Fiscal Year 2020 for the HBCU Capital Financing Loan Program deferment authority. The program provides financing to the public and private HBCUs at a lower interest rate than market rates for the purposes of building infrastructure on their campuses.
The bill will now head to the U.S. Senate for approval.
