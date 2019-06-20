Heat and humidity returns to jump start Summer

The second half of the day has been much calmer than this morning. This evening will be on the quiet side, and the sky will gradually clear through the night. Overnight lows will sink into the upper 60s.
The official start of Summer begins tomorrow. It will feel like Summer-time with highs in the low 90s. The heat index, or the feels-like temperature, will be near 100°. High humidity and hot afternoon temperatures will have heat index values near the century mark into the beginning of the new work week.
This weekend brings more heat and humidity. There are chances for showers and thunderstorms, but coverage will be limited. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Next week delivers more heat, but not as much rain. We could see a break from any precipitation during the middle of the week.
