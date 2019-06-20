Hazel Green man pleads guilty to role in 2016 killing, house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green man has admitted to the part he played in a deadly beating and arson.
Dakota Vickers, 21, took a plea deal on Thursday before Madison County Judge Alison Austin.
After entering his guilty plea to manslaughter, Vickers was asked if he had any statements to make before the court, and he declined.
Vickers was originally charged with capital murder and arson in the killing of Danny Ray Smith nearly three years ago.
It happened on September 30, 2016 at Smith’s mobile home on Carter Grove Road in Hazel Green. Smith’s remains were found after the blaze was extinguished by firefighters. An autopsy revealed that he had been murdered and then his house set on fire.
Assistant Madison County District Attorney Shauna Barnett was the prosecutor on the case. She told the judge that Vickers and two other men went to Smith’s home that night.
“These individuals knew each other from the community. They had gone to his home before. Something went awry with the conversation that morning. Depending on the version you listen to, there might have been an argument over whether Mr. Smith had drugs available and if he didn’t, if he would lend them some money to go get some drugs. That turned tragic at some point,” she explained.
Smith had broken ribs, consistent with being punched or kicked. There was blunt force to his head and damage to his hyoid bone in the neck, which is consistent with strangulation or attempted strangulation.
According to his indictment, Vickers “did intentionally cause the death of Danny Smith by kicking, choking and strangling him” and “intentionally damaged a home on Carter Grove Road in Hazel Green by starting or maintaining a fire or causing an explosion when Smith was in the house at the time.”
After they killed Smith, it’s believed the men burned his home down in an effort to cover up the crime.
Dakota Vickers was sentenced to 10 years in prison. It’s a split sentence so he’ll serve three in prison and the remainder of the sentence is suspended pending the completion of probation.
“We’re just glad to get the case resolved. I think it’s a fair resolution given the facts that were developed over time. He’s a young man. I hope he can do his time and come out and make a better life for himself,” Barnett said.
Vickers’ attorneys had no comment coming out of court. His co-defendant, Justin Dewayne King, received the same sentence for the arson. The third man was accused of breaking into the victim’s car.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.