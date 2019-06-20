Frank Abagnale to share tips on how to avoid fraud and identity theft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Frank Abagnale will be speaking at the Jackson Center on Thursday, July 18th.
Mr. Abagnale will provide first-hand tips on how to avoid fraud and identity theft.
This event is free and open to the public.
Frank W. Abagnale is one of the world's most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. For over 40 years, he has worked with, advised and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world.
Mr. Abagnale's rare blend of knowledge and expertise began more than 45 years ago when he was known as one of the world's most famous confidence men. This was depicted most graphically in his best-selling book, Catch Me If You Can, a film of which was also made, directed by Steven Spielberg starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. A Broadway musical of the same title was also created and in April 2011 opened on Broadway and won a Tony Award.
Apprehended by the French police when he was 21 years old, he served time in the French, Swedish and U.S. prison systems. After five years, he was released on the condition that he would help the federal government, without remuneration, by teaching and assisting federal law enforcement agencies.
Mr. Abagnale has now been associated with the FBI for over four decades. More than 14,000 financial institutions, corporations and law enforcement agencies use his fraud prevention programs. In 1998, he was selected as a distinguished member of “Pinnacle 400” by CNN Financial News -- a select group of 400 people chosen on the basis of great accomplishment and success in their fields. In 2004, Mr. Abagnale was selected as the spokesperson for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA). He has also written numerous articles and books including The Art of the Steal, The Real U Guide to Identity Theft and Stealing Your Life.
