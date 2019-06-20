A few more showers possible, heat turned up this weekend

A few light showers linger from this morning’s activity, but all of the action will continue to shift towards the east and exit our area. The Tennessee Valley could have a few more showers this afternoon, but rain chances are slim this afternoon and clouds will decrease later in the day. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 80s. This evening will be calm and quiet conditions will last into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.