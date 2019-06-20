A few more showers possible, heat turned up this weekend

A few light showers linger from this morning’s activity, but all of the action will continue to shift towards the east and exit our area. The Tennessee Valley could have a few more showers this afternoon, but rain chances are slim this afternoon and clouds will decrease later in the day. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 80s. This evening will be calm and quiet conditions will last into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.
The official start of Summer begins tomorrow. It will feel like Summer-time with highs in the low 90s. The heat index, or the feels-like temperature, will be near 100°. High humidity and heat will have heat index values near the century mark into the beginning of the new work week.
This weekend brings more heat and humidity. There are chances for showers and thunderstorms, but coverage will be limited. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Next week delivers more heat, but smaller rain chances. We could see a break from any precipitation during the middle of the week.
