Drive-By Truckers to play Decatur in September

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, the Drive-By Truckers will perform two back-to-back shows at the Princess Theatre in Decatur in September, according to a press release.
Tickets for the performances, set for Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.
The band, which includes North Alabama natives Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, was founded in 1996. Hood is the son of David Hood, a member of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section also known as The Swampers.
Greenhill native and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell was a member of Drive-By Truckers from 2001 to 2007.
Prior to the formation of Drive-By Truckers, Hood and Cooley were in the Shoals-based band Adam's House Cat. The band's only album, 1990's “Town Burned Down,” was re-released last year after being remixed by longtime Drive-By Truckers producer David Barbe.
The Truckers' most recent album was 2016's politically-charged “American Band.”
“The band have long held a progressive fire in their belly,” said a press release about the band from the Princess Theatre. “... 'American Band' is a powerful and legitimately provocative work. Hard-edged and finely-honed, the album is the sound of a truly American band, a Southern-American Band giving meaningful voice to relevant matters.”
The Drive-by Truckers will also be an upcoming inductee in the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame. The band will be honored the weekend of their Princess Theatre performances with an unveiling of the new hall of fame installation at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.princesstheatre.org or call 256-350-1745.
