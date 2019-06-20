City of Auburn responds to reports of taste, odors issues in water

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After customers recently reported issues with the taste and odor of their water, The City of Auburn says they are working to address the issue. Officials explain that the issue is being caused by algae blooms in one of the City’s water sources, Saugahatchee Lake.
While customers may experience musty tastes and odors, officials say the water is safe to drink and meets all regulatory requirements.
The City explains that because Saugahatchee Lake is just one of their water sources, the algae bloom affects water for only the eastern and northern sections of town.
Algae blooms are most common from May to October. The Auburn Water Works Board says they will work to limit their purchase of water from Opelika Water Works’ Saugahatchee Water Treatment Plant as much as possible when these blooms occur.
Officials also say that over the last few years, the board has increased the capacity of Auburn’s main water source, Lake Ogletree, by constructing a new spillway, and it is working on additional water sources and means to help lessen such issues in the future.
