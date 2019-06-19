BJCC approves contract to begin work on new stadium site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You will soon see dirt being moved on the new stadium at the BJCC complex.
Wednesday, the Board of Directors approved a bid contract to start grading the land at the site downtown.
Birmingham based CS Beatty Construction won the nearly $5 million bid.
“There's a lot of work that's occurred in the last 12 months. You don't see it if you stand out there but you have to go through all these phases on a project this big and complex to get to the point where now you can see things start to move and come out of the ground," BJCC CEO & Executive Director Tad Snider said.
The work could start as early as July and the process could a couple of months to complete.
After grading is complete, construction begins.
