Authorities searching for missing 15-foot python in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several sightings of a yellow, 15-foot yellow python in Tuscaloosa sparked a search that’s still going on.
Animal control officers with the city of Tuscaloosa have been looking for the animal since Tuesday evening.
Tuscaloosa police helped yesterday. Wednesday, Tuscaloosa County extension agent joined the search. There have been three confirmed sightings of the snake according to Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner. All them have been along Windsor Drive neighborhood and the Arcadia area of Tuscaloosa’s Alberta community. The City of Tuscaloosa’s Communication Director explained the effort to find the python.
“You know I think anytime that there are reports of a 15 foot python and you have to take it seriously. And it's a really wooded area over there. So we've got people out looking," Tuscaloosa Communications Director Richard Rush explained.
Councilman Tyner said they don't know who owns the snake and if it escaped or was let loose.
He said the city of Tuscaloosa bans people from keeping wild animals as pets. They want people living in the area where the search is happening to be on alert and keep an eye on their kids and pets until it’s found.
If anyone happens to see the python, you’re encouraged to call 911 and give the best description of the location it was last seen.
