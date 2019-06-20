Another human smuggling operation intercepted in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in DeKalb County investigators have intercepted the second immigrant smuggling operation within a month.
Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, DeKalb County interdiction deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 218 mile marker of Interstate 59. They said 10 illegal immigrants were found in the vehicle.
After an initial investigation, it was determined to be a human smuggling operation. The individuals were from El Salvador, Ecuador and Guatemala.
The Department of Homeland Security was called to the scene. The subjects were taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
This investigation is ongoing and federal charges are pending.
“This is another great job by our Interdiction Team. Even though we are far from the Southern Border, we can still play a role in enforcing our nation’s laws right here in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “While it may seem that they were trying to start a new life in our country, these people are exploited and taken advantage of. Some have to pay thousands of dollars to be smuggled in and are made to work for inhumane wages.”
Nine illegal immigrant were found in a human trafficking operation in May.
