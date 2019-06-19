6-year-old Ala. girl is a published author

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Seeing a 6-year-old reading can be a cute moment, but how impressive is it to see and know a girl who just finished kindergarten that is a published writer?
Jordyn Williams of Birmingham would be that girl.
“It was hard, my momma had to help me,” said Jordyn. “I just want to help aspire my friends to try and do their best and maybe they can one day write a book as well and we can have book’s to read to one another.”
Jordyn Williams’ book is titled “I Finally Learned to Read and Write.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.