Two teenagers shot in east Birmingham housing community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say two teenage boys were accidentally shot at a housing community in east Birmingham Tuesday afternoon by a 12-year-old girl.
Birmingham Police tell us the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harris Homes housing community on Brussels Circle in east Birmingham.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting near the playground behind one of the apartment homes. When they arrived, they found two victims, both children around 13 or 14 years of age. The two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in serious condition while the other appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"Today was a very hard lesson for a bunch of young people and I hope not just them but a number of other kids who maybe thinking of grabbing a handgun for any reason will think of the consequences,” Police Chief Patrick Smith said.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith calling the shooting an unfortunate situation. He went around talking to residents about gun safety.
"If you have kids around, take every precaution that you can. Make sure that your weapons are secure. Use the locks. Use your safe. Use every precaution that you can to make sure they are safe,” Smith said.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin showed up to the scene as well speaking with concerned residents. He didn’t take any questions from the media.
"This is a good community and things will happen and this one isolated incident happened in here. We got to pray for the kids and pray for the young lady,” Barbara Merchant, the neighborhood association president said.
At last check, no charge have been filed in the case.
As a result of today’s shooting, the Birmingham Housing Authority is planning a town hall on gun safety and responsible gun ownership. We’ll let you know when that takes place.
