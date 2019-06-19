Strong storms possible later today & overnight

Seeing a few breaks in the clouds out there this morning and more of that warm and muggy weather to start off your Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out into the low 70s this morning but will quickly climb as we move through the day today. While it is quiet to start today, as we get towards lunchtime, we will likely see more isolated storms fire up and move through the Valley into the afternoon. Isolated storms could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning to areas that see these storms. Temperatures today will still climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity.