Strong storms possible later today & overnight

Happy Wednesday! A much quieter start to the day today, but that will change as we move into the afternoon and evening.
Seeing a few breaks in the clouds out there this morning and more of that warm and muggy weather to start off your Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out into the low 70s this morning but will quickly climb as we move through the day today. While it is quiet to start today, as we get towards lunchtime, we will likely see more isolated storms fire up and move through the Valley into the afternoon. Isolated storms could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning to areas that see these storms. Temperatures today will still climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity.
Storms will be off and on this afternoon, but overnight it is more likely that we could see a complex come through bringing stronger storms. Strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, heavy rainfall which could produce some localized flooding, frequent lightning, and even some small pea to dime sized hail is possible with this round of storms.
Storms will last into Thursday morning but will likely wrap up into the middle of the day and afternoon. From there we will likely dry out and warm up into the weekend. Summer officially begins on Friday at 10:54am and it will feel like it with the low 90s Friday through Sunday. Feels-like temperatures could reach 100-degrees!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
