Sprouts recalls frozen spinach products because of Listeria concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling two frozen cut leaf spinach products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
Sprouts has recalled 16 ounce bags of both Frozen Organic Cut Leafe Spinach and Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach (not organic). They were distributed to several states, including Arizona. Exact UPC and Lot numbers can be found at the following link.
Consumers who purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to the stores for a full refund.
No illnesses have been reported in connections to these products.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (888) 577-7688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.
