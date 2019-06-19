Police: Man skips court appearance on murder charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a man who failed to appear in court on a murder charge.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, police are searching for J’Tari Bass who is charged with felony reckless murder in the death 15-year-old Keiauna Williams.
Bass, who was originally arrested in December, bonded out of jail on his reckless murder charge. Police say he was arrested again in May for robbery and bonded out of jail on that charge before a hold could be placed on his original bond.
If you know the whereabouts of J’Tari Bass, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.
