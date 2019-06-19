Planters Peanuts is rolling out a sneaker

New York (CNN Business) Mr. Peanut is hitting the basketball court ahead of the NBA draft this week.
According to CNN, the Peanut brand Planters announced on Tuesday the release of the Crunch Force 1, a basketball sneaker.
You don’t have much time to save for these newest pair of high end sneakers on the market.
Planters launched this new basketball shoe based on the companies spokes nut Mister Peanut. The shoes made by Rick Franklin are set to retail for $175.
The Crunch Force 1’s are made of premium leather and feature mister peanut on the tongue and a peanut in the sole. They are only available until Friday.
