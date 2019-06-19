Longtime Huntsville company destroyed in fire cuts the ribbon on new facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A familiar family-based printing company devastated by a fire nearly two years ago opened a new facility Wednesday. Allied Digital Printing owners and staff cut the ribbon on the new brand new building where the company has stood for three decades.
The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Madison City Chamber of Commerce along with several community leaders from the city of Huntsville and Madison County were there to welcome back the business.
“Everything is new. All of the equipment is new," said co-owner Victor Burrus. "We got a new HP flat bed printer. It’s opened up some new avenues of business that we can do. It will print on wood and metal. Something that we didn’t have before the fire because we couldn’t afford it. Some blessings, good things have come out of the fire.”
In October 2017, a massive fire tore through the old building on University Drive. Burrus says only a few scraps were salvageable.
Burrus co-owns the printing company with his sister, Natalie Tate. For nearly two years, the duo has worked hard to rebuild.
While battling countless insurance claims and managing contractor hiccups, the company was operating out of renting space. At times, they set up a makeshift drive-thru in their parking lot.
“Local support has been great. Between our customers, the chamber - I don’t think we really lost any customers. They came and found us. Hopefully that says a lot about our customer service and employees," said Burrus.
Throughout the transition, Burrus says their customer base has grown and they were able to keep all employees on payroll. Several additional associates have been hired recently.
Both local chamber of commerce leaders presented the store with awards and certificates.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.