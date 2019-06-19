Lauderdale County detectives hit a dead end in investigation

LAUDERDALE COUNTY Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County family is desperate for information about a family member missing since March.
Lauderdale County Investigators say they have exhausted all their leads, and have hit a dead end in this investigation.
March 1st, investigators say Bradley Lard was last seen walking near Lauderdale county road 157 and county road 10.
Investigators say they need help trying to find any clues that could lead them to his whereabouts.
They’re asking people in the Cloverdale and Gravelly Springs areas to keep their eyes open when working on their property and report anything that may look suspicious.
We people in those areas with large property look for anything out of the ordinary, said, Investigator Matt Horton. If they find anything, report it.
If you have any information that could help find Bradley Eugene Lard call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.