Huntsville property inspections running into manpower challenges in summer months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s property ordinances have been a hot topic and impact every part of the city.
The city council is actively looking at their strength and enforcement, and neighborhoods are concerned about the conditions of their neighborhoods.
The Community Development Department is tasked with inspecting homes to ensure codes are met, but Code Enforcement Manager Keith Atchley said the team is running into logistical challenges as the weather warms.
“People are outside, outdoors, more active, so we get a lot more calls,” he said.
He oversees a 10 person inspection team with the goal of physically visiting every property in Huntsville once every 30 days.
The city of Huntsville is 218 square miles, and with mounting calls, Atchley said the goal becomes a challenge.
“For [the inspectors] to stop and get out at every house is just not feasible,” he said.
The team is growing to 12 inspectors this summer, and Atchley said calls slow as the weather cools (allowing the department to catch up).
However, Holiday Homes Neighborhood Association President is looking for stricter enforcement to make sure her neighborhood’s conditions don’t erode.
“As soon as one renter moves out, another moves in, there’s no upkeep and that effects the whole neighborhood,” she said.
Ogle’s neighbor Linda Morrow said the neighborhoods’ value and beauty are being run down by careless neighbors.
“I know how it used to be, how it used to look, and there’s no reason it can’t look like that again,” she said.
The Community Development Department is reporting 93 percent compliance on 2018 code violations.
However, the average length of time to achieve compliance is unclear.
