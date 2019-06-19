Hildegard’s German restaurant coming to Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Athens will soon be home to a new German restaurant.
The owners of Hildegard’s in Huntsville are opening a second location at the former Diesel and Lola building across from the Limestone County Courthouse.
Eric and Amy Miller, who own Hildegard’s plus the Athens building, say they plan to expose the original brick, wooden floors and ceilings.
“We want to restore it and make it a showcase,” Amy Miller said.
The Millers say growth in Athens helped them decide they want to bring German cuisine to the city.
“I think that’s a big thing. Everyone knows Italian, Chinese. not everyone knows what German is. We hope to educate the people in Athens about what German food is. It’s basically comfort food: meat, potatoes, and sausage,” said Eric Miller.
The Athens restaurant will offer the same menu as the Huntsville restaurant. They plan to serve lunch and dinner.
The couple hopes to open by March or April 2020.
“We are experiencing growth across our city, so the more options like these we can offer in our various commercial districts, the more we can keep people dining and shopping locally,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
“We are thrilled to have Hildegard’s coming to Downtown Athens. The historic property they have purchased will be a perfect spot for another fine restaurant addition to the Square,” said Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street.
