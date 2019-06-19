Gloria Vanderbilt remembered for her generosity to Huntsville Museum of Art

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gloria Vanderbilt is being remembered for her contributions to fashion and art, as well as for her philanthropy in the wake of her passing this week.
And the American fashion icon certainly left her mark on Huntsville and its art museum.
Christopher Madkour, the executive director of the Huntsville Museum of Art, will always remember Vanderbilt very fondly.
“She was very giving, very hospitable, very kind, witty, a wicked sense of humor. She’s probably the youngest 95-year-old that I’ve ever met,” he said.
He met Vanderbilt through a mutual friend twenty years ago. He wanted to do an exhibit of her work at the Southern Vermont Arts Center where he was the director at the time. He met with her several days later and it started their special connection.
"That was my first introduction to Gloria and her world, a fascinating world of art and design," Madkour explained. "We were always together in the studio at times during her writing period and her creative painting period that she would be doing in her studio so it was a wonderful twenty years."
When he told her that he was coming to Huntsville to oversee the art museum, she revealed that she'd never been to Alabama so in February 2012, she came for a visit. She was the guest of honor at the Museum’s Annual Gala Luncheon.
"She came and it was a wonderful three days. She was also part of the gala luncheon and part of our Voices of Our Times series," Madkour stated.
Vanderbilt later invited the museum staff and 85 patrons to a fundraiser she hosted for the museum in New York City. It was exhibition of her work. More than 60 pieces were on display.
"It was such a memorable event and it was so generous because it really helped our bottom line for that year. It's been ongoing with her giving back to Huntsville. She loved Huntsville," Madkour said.
He took a group to New York in 2017 to meet with past Voices of Our Time speakers who had come to Huntsville. Vanderbilt was invited, but she couldn't make it. She wrote a handwritten note to the group, which Madkour kept.
Now, the museum is working to honor the artist, author, actress, fashion designer, heiress, and socialite.
"We are looking at developing an exhibition that will open next year of Gloria Vanderbilt's artwork, in addition to the photograph of Gloria taken by the leading photographers of her day. We're going to be putting that together for a July 2020 date," Madkour stated.
