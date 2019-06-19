Florence City Council approves gay pride street drawings

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council has approved the Paint for Pride group to draw chalk rainbows at two crosswalks at the Court Street intersection.
This comes after confusion last week when city officials had the drawing washed off.
“Knew this had to be fixed and so that’s when we’re put on the special agenda and they fixed it their unanimous vote allowed us to put the beautiful symbol right back in its place," said organizer Stuart Ausbon.
That place is two crosswalks on Mobile Street.
Members of the LGBTQ community want the crosswalks decorated with pride colors as part of this year’s Pride Month celebration.
Ausbon says the outpouring of support on social media was a big help in getting the city to reverse its earlier decision. Ausbon says the City Council approving the chalk art is a demonstration of unity.
“Those colors don’t represent one group of people. It represents all people. It’s an open, accepting symbol," he said.
Organizers are working with Florence police to make sure there are no traffic issues while chalking the crosswalks.
They plan to re-chalk the streets before the Renascence Pride Festival next week.
