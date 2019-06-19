Armed Forces Celebration Week in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next week, Huntsville will be home to a weeklong celebration of the sacrifices made by the armed forces across America.
Armed Forces Celebration Week will take place June 23-29. Here is the list of events:
Proclamation Signing - Monday, 8:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial, downtown Huntsville(Rain location: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber)
AUSA “Iron Mike Golf Tournament - Monday, 10:30 a.m., Valley Hill Country Club - Register here
AFC Concert in the Park - Monday, 6:30 p.m., Big Spring Park, (Rain location: VBC South Hall) Fort Benning | Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, Fireworks at dark (weather permitting)Fireworks Sponsors – Presenting: Lockheed Martin Corporation; Gold: Brockwell Technologies, Huntsville International Airport - More information
Community Musical Performance - Tuesday, 7 p.m., Bob Jones High School, Fort Benning | Maneuver Center of Excellence BandConcert is FREE, but you’re encouraged to pick up free tickets at one of these locations: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, MWR office on Redstone Arsenal, Madison City Hall, or the Hogan Family YMCA on Park Square Lane. People with tickets will have first choice of seating.
Armed Forces Celebration Luncheon - Wednesday, Noon, VBC North Hall, Featured speaker: Gen. Gus Perna, Presenting sponsor: Northrop Grumman Corporation - Register here
Biergarten Event - Thursday, 4:30-7:30 p.m., U.S. Space & Rocket Center, The German Biergarten is a weekly event through November 21 featuring authentic German cuisine. Enjoy a festive atmosphere in the Saturn V Hall at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, featuring imported and domestic beers and delicious wines from the German region. The Biergarten event features a different nonprofit organization every week, and this week’s recipient is Forever Young Senior Veterans of Alabama, a wish granting organization for senior veterans (over 65). The Brass Band of Huntsville will perform too.
Community Bike Ride - Saturday, 9–11 a.m., Redstone Arsenal, The community is invited to join in a 7-mile bike ride on Redstone Arsenal. Please come in Gate 9 and proceed to the intersection of Rideout Road and Martin Road — the ride will start and end there. Access to Arsenal will be granted from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the bike ride is from 9 to 11 a.m. Helmets required – please fill out this mandatory waiver.
