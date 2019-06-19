Armed Forces Celebration Week in Huntsville

Community Bike Ride - Saturday, 9–11 a.m., Redstone Arsenal, The community is invited to join in a 7-mile bike ride on Redstone Arsenal. Please come in Gate 9 and proceed to the intersection of Rideout Road and Martin Road — the ride will start and end there. Access to Arsenal will be granted from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the bike ride is from 9 to 11 a.m. Helmets required – please fill out this mandatory waiver.