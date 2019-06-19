Accused heroin trafficker, meth maker sought in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics agents with the Morgan County Drug Task Force are searching for a man accused of manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possessing methamphetamine and several types of commonly-abused prescription medication.
James Reid Sharpe is wanted for arrest on the charges of first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, trafficking in heroin, and several counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The total bond amount exceeds $200,000.
The investigation began on June 18 after agents searched his home in Somerville after obtaining probable cause for a search warrant. Agents say they had learned that drug activity was likely occurring at the residence.
During the search, agents say they recovered numerous components associated with the manufacturing process of methamphetamine, including: pseudoephedrine, iodine crystals, hydrogen peroxide, acetone, lye, and a makeshift generator used in the iodine crystallization phase of the process. This form of clandestine methamphetamine lab, also known as “Red P (phosphorus),” is very dangerous due to the deadly fumes put off from the iodine.
Agents say they also found methamphetamine product and approximately 14 grams of heroin. In Alabama, four grams is the threshold that has to be met to face the charge of trafficking in heroin.
According to the sheriff’s office, it has lately been discovered that heroin is being “cut” with fentanyl to increase profit margin. Fentanyl, a highly potent opiate painkiller, can be extremely dangerous to anyone who comes into contact with the substance. Agents say it only takes two to three salt-sized granules of fentanyl to be fatal for a human.
It is unknown if the substance recovered had been laced with fentanyl, but agents say it will be tested at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Agents say they also recovered numerous types of commonly abused medications, numerous guns, drug scales, baggies, syringes and methamphetamine pipes.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sharpe, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174. They are also asking that if any of its citizens which to report suspicious drug activity to contact 256-351-4800.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.