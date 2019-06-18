Suspect apprehended after firing at Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) -One man has been apprehended, after firing a rifle at Fayetteville police officers.
Around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in Mayberry Court.
As soon as they entered the residence, the suspect, John Adam Quarles, began firing a rifle at officers.
One officer was injured while seeking cover.
Mr. Quarles fled from the apartment. Officers secured the area and began tracking Mr. Quarles.
He was apprehended between 7:30 and 8:00 A.M. on West Campbell St. with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Winchester Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The officer injured was treated and released for non-serious injuries.
The injury was not sustained from a gunshot.
As this is an active investigation, charges are not being released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.