Residents excited about construction progress on Cecil Ashburn Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction crews continue to make headway on Cecil Ashburn Drive.
The major south Huntsville roadway has been closed for widening and the project continues to advance.
New drone footage shared by Jeff Cosby shows how far crews have come in widening the road connecting Jones Valley and Hampton Cove from two to four lanes.
Residents are excited to see the momentum.
“I love seeing the paving and the work done and all of the trucks and vehicles up there. You can really see some progress as that proceeds along the way,” said Brad Garland, a Big Cove Resident.
Kathy Martin, Director of Engineering for the City of Huntsville, talked about the project.
“We have a great contractor. He’s completely committed. He’s had a lot of equipment and a lot of personnel and they are making progress. There are some asphalt layers going down. This is the first of many layers of asphalt that will be installed,” she explained.
Clearing operations and blasting are complete. About 2,000 ft on the Hampton Cove side of the mountain from Sutton Road have been paved. This month, the contractor plans to pave the remaining lanes on that side.
On the Jones Valley side, there's fill material being put in.
"He does have half of the road constructed and the first layer of asphalt is on it," Martin added. "Currently, he's about 90 percent complete with the storm drain and installing the water line so as the underground utilities get put in place, you'll continue to see more asphalt go down."
Drivers have been dealing with the impact from the shutdown of the road during construction.
“A lot of traffic delays caused by cars traveling over the roads, to and from work. Even on the weekends, there’s more congestion than there used to be. And with the repaving on Governors, there are wrecks all the time. It’s causing delays and frustrations... It’s something that we’d like to see get wrapped up and have no more delays,” Garland stated.
The contractor remains on schedule to reopen two lanes of traffic in October 2019. The project is expected to be fully complete by May 2020.
"We've seen some restaurants in Jones Valley closing down so we're hoping that we don't have any more closures. And when Cecil Ashburn reopens, Cove residents will have lots of good places to go to," Garland added.
Members of the public can weigh in on roads and other projects at the Big Picture Cove Area Planning Meeting on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School.
Residents can talk to city leaders about future growth in the Cove and what initiatives they think should be prioritized.
