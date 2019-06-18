Nighttime repaving underway on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Repaving continues on Governors Drive in Huntsville. The work is being done at night in an effort to keep traffic flowing.
Brad Garland is a Big Cove resident who has been trying to avoid the daily traffic rush on U.S. 431/ Governors Drive to get back and forth to work.
“There’s been a lot of loose gravel and rocks. A couple of folks have commented, saying they’ve had some windshields cracked or just rocks hitting their car or window. A lot of that comes from the repaving, but also people just going too quickly,” Garland said.
According to ALDOT, the nearly $1.8 million project, anticipated to be complete this summer, will resurface about five miles of Governors Drive, from Old Big Cove Road to Bassett Street. Crews have been working outside of peak travel times.
“We have about $200 million worth of road projects going on right now. Those projects are very important to our future growth. They can accommodate us as we grow. We want to make sure that we maintain the same quality of life tomorrow as we have today. To do that, we have to grow our road system just as fast as we grow our population,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
Work on Governors Drive will be performed Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
No northbound (towards the medical district) lane closures will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No southbound (towards Hampton Cove) lane closures will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. At least one lane in each direction will remain open during work times, ALDOT explained.
“If people obeyed speed limits and were just focused on driving and not tailgating or texting, that would help. At the end of this, if we can get a repaved Governors Drive which is safer for congestion and in the rain, and then also a brand new Cecil Ashburn Drive, that will be a great improvement,” Garland added.
He's hoping Cove area residents will come out to a Big Picture meeting Huntsville officials are having for an ongoing discussion about growth.
The Big Picture Cove Area Planning Meeting will take place Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School.
Residents can talk with city leaders about the future of the Cove and what projects and initiatives they think should be prioritized.
The Big Picture looks at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the Cove area, including restaurants, retail, housing, schooling, greenways and parks.
Garland is with GrowCove, a civic organization that provides a unified point of contact for Hampton Cove area residents. They’re encouraging members of the public to attend the meeting.
“A lot creative thoughts and plans and suggestions that we as Cove residents need to address if we want to continue to grow as a community. I do think roads are on everyone’s minds right now. It will be a hot topic that will come up, but a lot of that is already underway. We’re really looking at long term strategic planning to see where we can go from there,” Garland stated.
