More storms again today & all week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! Grab your umbrella because there is a good chance you will need it at some point throughout the day today.
We have seen scattered showers and storms push across the Valley this morning with some areas of nice rainfall and that will continue and off throughout the day today.
There may be some breaks throughout the day after some morning storms, but by the afternoon scattered storms are likely to be back.
Temperatures today will be dependent on the rain/storms. We will range from 80 to 85 degrees for much of the Valley today with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Storm chances are back for Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon on Wednesday, but it is the late evening and overnight into Thursday that brings us the better chance at storms, some of which could be strong or even severe.
Gusty winds and heavy rain would be the main threats overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Storm chances will decrease towards the weekend and increase the heat as we move into the first weekend of summer.
