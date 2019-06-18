More storms again today & all week

We have seen scattered showers and storms push across the Valley this morning with some areas of nice rainfall and that will continue and off throughout the day today. There may be some breaks throughout the day after some morning storms, but by the afternoon scattered storms are likely to be back. Temperatures today will be dependent on the rain/storms. We will range from 80 to 85 degrees for much of the Valley today with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.