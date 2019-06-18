Man on a scooter pulls gun during road rage incident in Tennessee, deputies say

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a scooter after a heated exchange between him and two other men in pickup trucks, WVLT reported.
Lendon Hart had just dropped off a piece of equipment on a job site when he found himself behind Ronald Reese, who was rolling down the street on his scooter.
Hart told deputies that Reese repeatedly hit his brakes until he eventually stopped altogether in the middle of the road.
When Hart asked Reese to move, he said Reese started yelling at him and accused him of tailgating.
Hart said he was going to go around Reese, but that he had blocked the way with his scooter.
That’s when Hart said he got out of the car to confront Reese and he pulled a gun on him.
About the same time, Joseph Minge was driving by and saw the red scooter blocking the roadway.
But when he tried to drive around the scene, he said Reese backed his scooter into his truck.
Minge pulled off the road and called the Roane County Sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they found the scooter sitting across both lanes of the road and a loaded handgun in Reese’s front pocket. He was also carrying another magazine with eight bullets.
Reese told deputies that Hart hit him with his car, but deputies said they found no evidence to support his claim. But there was damage to the cargo box on Reese’s scooter where he hit Minge’s truck.
Deputies charged Reece with aggravated assault for displaying a deadly weapon.
